Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,873 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $16,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter worth $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ingredion by 10,975.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,539,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 114.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

NYSE INGR opened at $78.34 on Monday. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $77.60 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

