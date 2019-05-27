Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 829,179 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 79,774 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $13,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1,439.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 719.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 317.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBF opened at $16.69 on Monday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $467.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

