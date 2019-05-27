Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XLRN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.45.

XLRN stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 19.26, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 965.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $31,116.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,237.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $332,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,730 shares of company stock worth $1,060,959. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Knott David M now owns 17,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

