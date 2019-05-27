Acer Therapeutics Inc (ACER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACER. BidaskClub upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 price objective on Acer Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ ACER traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.75. 101,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,777. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $189.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.46.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

