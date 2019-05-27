Addus Homecare (ADUS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ADUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus Homecare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Addus Homecare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Addus Homecare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.13.

ADUS stock opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $916.88 million, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.19. Addus Homecare has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.82.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.37 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Addus Homecare will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $34,351.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $1,411,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,667.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,563 shares of company stock worth $2,036,754 in the last three months. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

