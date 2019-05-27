AdHive (ADH) Reaches Market Cap of $277,712.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. AdHive has a market capitalization of $277,712.00 and $1,066.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdHive token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, AdHive has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AdHive Profile

AdHive is a token. It launched on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

