AirSwap (AST) Price Reaches $0.0474

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. AirSwap has a market cap of $7.10 million and $1.91 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000543 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, AirSwap, OKEx and Huobi. In the last week, AirSwap has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AirSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00385494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.79 or 0.01304032 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00138953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000784 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap was first traded on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Liqui, Kyber Network, Huobi, OKEx, AirSwap, Gatecoin, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.