Alambic Investment Management L.P. Trims Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,516 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource comprises approximately 0.9% of Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 978.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 26,872 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 224,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,917 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO M Chad Crow sold 123,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $1,961,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,668,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 149,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $2,474,547.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,101.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,134,697 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLDR opened at $15.06 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

