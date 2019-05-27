Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.3% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 365,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO opened at $49.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,118,194.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,099.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 151,504 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,840 shares of company stock worth $3,257,201. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/allred-capital-management-llc-reduces-stake-in-the-coca-cola-co-ko.html.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.