Allstate Corp (ALL) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair raised Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.73.

ALL stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.83. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

