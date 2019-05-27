AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 55.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144,222 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,075,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1,917.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,091,000 after buying an additional 3,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5,103.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,121,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,081,172 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 5,320,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after buying an additional 1,562,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 263.7% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,655,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,325,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Longbow Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

ON opened at $17.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.31. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.05.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 15,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 3,069 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $70,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,069 shares of company stock worth $864,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/alphamark-advisors-llc-has-2-41-million-stake-in-on-semiconductor-corp-on.html.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.