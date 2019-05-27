AlphaOne Investment Services LLC Sells 64,799 Shares of Upland Software Inc (UPLD)

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 53.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,799 shares during the quarter. Upland Software comprises 1.4% of AlphaOne Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 93.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 7.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $47.54 on Monday. Upland Software Inc has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upland Software Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPLD. BidaskClub raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Upland Software from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Upland Software to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 41,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,711,514.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,435 shares in the company, valued at $12,576,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $512,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 509,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,369,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,431 shares of company stock worth $3,359,128. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/alphaone-investment-services-llc-sells-64799-shares-of-upland-software-inc-upld.html.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.