Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys New Position in Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NITE)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:NITE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 615,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,620,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,214,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,456,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,417,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

NITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Nightstar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays downgraded Nightstar Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nightstar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.06.

Shares of NASDAQ NITE opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 3.24. Nightstar Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nightstar Therapeutics PLC will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tuyen Ong sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $61,908.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Fellows sold 9,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $235,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,142 shares of company stock worth $307,314.

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is NSR-REP1, a candidate that is in phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

