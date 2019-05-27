Alpine Associates Management Inc. Takes Position in Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,265,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,268,000. Luxoft comprises 2.4% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXFT. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Luxoft in the 1st quarter valued at $23,953,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Luxoft during the 1st quarter valued at $7,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Luxoft during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Luxoft during the 1st quarter valued at $1,950,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luxoft during the 1st quarter valued at $10,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Luxoft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

LXFT opened at $57.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 2.37. Luxoft Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

Luxoft Profile

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations. The company offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

