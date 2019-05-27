Altus Midstream (ALTM) Holdings Cut by Salient Capital Advisors LLC

Salient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,103,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825,634 shares during the period. Altus Midstream makes up 1.0% of Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Salient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Altus Midstream worth $41,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $27,055,000. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $27,938,000. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $696,000.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

ALTM stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,708. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter.

ALTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lowered Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other Altus Midstream news, major shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 107,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $759,438.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 552,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,354 in the last ninety days.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/altus-midstream-altm-holdings-cut-by-salient-capital-advisors-llc.html.

About Altus Midstream

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.