AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Santander cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AMBEV S A/S has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. On average, research analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

