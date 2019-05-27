American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. American Homes 4 Rent also posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research set a $26.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

AMH opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider David Goldberg sold 74,586 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,645,367.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie G. Heim sold 1,600 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $38,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,069.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,066,364 shares of company stock worth $95,730,846 in the last ninety days. 27.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,392,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,522,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,268,000 after acquiring an additional 919,749 shares in the last quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,788,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,713,000 after acquiring an additional 323,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,029,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,784,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,306,000 after acquiring an additional 961,803 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

