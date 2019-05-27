American International Group Inc. Sells 5,299 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 243,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $209,847,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $87,759,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $60,825,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $57,581,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $56,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.34. Resideo Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael G. Nefkens purchased 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $100,570.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 31,467 shares of company stock worth $642,110. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

