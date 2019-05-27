American International Group Inc. Sells 8,457 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,173,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,826,000 after buying an additional 368,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,343,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,935,000 after buying an additional 356,569 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 8,221.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,609,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 3,565,801 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,570,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,117,000 after buying an additional 213,975 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,331,000 after buying an additional 597,909 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $387,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,256 shares of company stock valued at $35,900,627. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Hasbro from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.07.

HAS stock opened at $98.32 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.84 and a 1-year high of $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Hasbro had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $732.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/american-international-group-inc-sells-8457-shares-of-hasbro-inc-has.html.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.