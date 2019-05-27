Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 78,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

ABCB traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,097. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABCB. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

