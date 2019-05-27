AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Shares Bought by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,627.3% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 127.3% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 963.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $80.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $94.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.44 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.24% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,784,785.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,038,281.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James F. Cleary, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.52 per share, with a total value of $155,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 7,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,361.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,018 shares of company stock valued at $156,471 and have sold 45,586 shares valued at $3,676,652. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

