Analysts Anticipate Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Novagold Resources’ earnings. Novagold Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Novagold Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novagold Resources.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novagold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of NG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.77. 1,000,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,502. Novagold Resources has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Novagold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

