Analysts Anticipate XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) to announce sales of $4.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.35 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $17.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.35 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.12 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.26%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $52.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.