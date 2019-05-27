Analysts Expect Antero Resources Corp (AR) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.25. Antero Resources reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Antero Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Guggenheim set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

In related news, insider Paul M. Rady acquired 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $101,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Rady acquired 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $102,073.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,579,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,893,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 50,439 shares of company stock valued at $383,483. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 6,693,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $40,327,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Antero Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 28,587,791 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $268,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,220,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $99,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Antero Resources by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,752,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,459 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.08. 9,475,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,569,904. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

