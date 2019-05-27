Analysts Set Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Target Price at $49.60

Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.94 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 64.33%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeff Cashmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,471.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 41,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $1,776,423.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,322 shares of company stock worth $5,408,041. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 767,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,951,000 after purchasing an additional 114,577 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

