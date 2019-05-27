Analysts Set Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Target Price at $95.00

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Jack in the Box to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $215.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $42,011.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,113 shares of company stock worth $89,004. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 109,235 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Signition LP now owns 2,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 170,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

