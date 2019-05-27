Analysts Set Volkswagen AG (VOW3) PT at $185.57

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €185.58 ($215.79).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays set a €183.00 ($212.79) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €203.00 ($236.05) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €184.00 ($213.95) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR VOW3 traded up €1.20 ($1.40) during trading on Monday, reaching €144.06 ($167.51). 646,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 12-month high of €176.60 ($205.35).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.