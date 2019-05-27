Analyzing Guardant Health (GH) and Celcuity (CELC)

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Guardant Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Celcuity shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Celcuity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guardant Health and Celcuity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health $90.64 million 74.00 -$85.06 million ($2.80) -27.50 Celcuity N/A N/A -$7.48 million ($0.74) -31.72

Celcuity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guardant Health. Celcuity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guardant Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Guardant Health and Celcuity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health 0 0 6 0 3.00 Celcuity 0 0 2 0 3.00

Guardant Health currently has a consensus target price of $83.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.44%. Celcuity has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.26%. Given Celcuity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Celcuity is more favorable than Guardant Health.

Profitability

This table compares Guardant Health and Celcuity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health N/A N/A N/A Celcuity N/A -27.08% -26.15%

Summary

Guardant Health beats Celcuity on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications. It also provides LUNAR-1 for minimal residual disease and recurrence detection in cancer survivors. In addition, the company is developing LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical trial referral, and liquid biopsy testing development and support services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. It is developing CELx HSF test to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. The company is also developing CELx MP test to diagnose 12 new potential cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, and bladder cancers. Celcuity Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

