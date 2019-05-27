Analyzing NBT Bancorp (NBTB) & DNB Financial (DNBF)

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) and DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NBT Bancorp and DNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 24.00% 11.50% 1.21% DNB Financial 20.18% 9.68% 0.93%

Dividends

NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. DNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. NBT Bancorp pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DNB Financial pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. NBT Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NBT Bancorp and DNB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $469.02 million 3.50 $112.57 million $2.56 14.67 DNB Financial $51.37 million 3.52 $10.68 million $2.48 16.85

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than DNB Financial. NBT Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DNB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of DNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of DNB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NBT Bancorp and DNB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 DNB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Financial has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats DNB Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 151 banking locations and 182 ATMs in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

DNB Financial Company Profile

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits. It also provides loan products comprising fixed and variable rate loans; funds for the purchase of business property or ventures, working capital lines, small business administration loans, and lease financing for equipment and for various other purposes; and home equity and home mortgages, as well as term loans for the purchase of consumer goods. In addition, it offers cash management, remote capture, Internet banking, letters of credit, and other lending services, as well as commercial sweep accounts; and various investment and insurance products, such as fixed and variable annuities, 401(k) plans and rollovers, stocks, self-directed and managed IRAs, bonds, mutual funds, brokerage, long term care insurance, 529 college savings plans, life insurance, separately managed investment accounts, disability insurance, and self-employed pension plans. Further, the company provides wealth management and trust services to individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; investment and fiduciary services, such as investment management, investment advisory, estate settlement, client bill paying, custody, financial planning, corporate trustee/trust administration, and power of attorney and guardian of the estate capacities; and safekeeping and other depository services, as well as securities brokerage and ATM services. It operates through 15 community offices located in Chester, Delaware, and Philadelphia counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1860 and is based in Downingtown, Pennsylvania.

