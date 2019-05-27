Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Invests $359,000 in Visa Inc (V) Stock

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Visa accounts for approximately 0.3% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,049,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,969,390,000 after buying an additional 640,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 133,049,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,969,390,000 after buying an additional 640,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,485,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,383,832,000 after buying an additional 936,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,917,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,045,406,000 after buying an additional 1,450,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11,319.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 85,811,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of V stock opened at $162.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $165.74. The company has a market capitalization of $324.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.
Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.
In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,202 shares of company stock worth $29,962,762. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
