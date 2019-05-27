Anglo American (AAL) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAL. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Partners downgraded Anglo American to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,610 ($21.04) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,119.33 ($27.69).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,944 ($25.40) on Thursday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,229.50 ($29.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44.

In other Anglo American news, insider Marcelo Bastos acquired 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($27.69) per share, with a total value of £19,918.60 ($26,027.18). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 45,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($26.26), for a total value of £923,635.20 ($1,206,892.98). Insiders bought a total of 1,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,284 in the last three months.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

