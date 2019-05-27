Anglo American plc Unsponsored (NGLOY) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

NGLOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

NGLOY traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.42. 94,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.