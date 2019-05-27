Apollo Medical (AMEH) & Wilhelmina International (WHLM) Critical Analysis

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) and Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Medical has a beta of -1.08, indicating that its stock price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Apollo Medical and Wilhelmina International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Medical and Wilhelmina International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Medical 1.79% 4.87% 1.68% Wilhelmina International 0.67% 1.98% 1.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Apollo Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Apollo Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.7% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apollo Medical and Wilhelmina International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Medical $519.91 million 1.30 $10.84 million $0.29 65.38 Wilhelmina International $77.85 million 0.40 $860,000.00 N/A N/A

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Wilhelmina International.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats Wilhelmina International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. Its physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. The company serves the patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organizations; and non-insured patients in California. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites. The company also represents artists in the hair, makeup, photography, and stylist arenas to various companies in the media, advertising, retail, pharmaceutical, and music industries. In addition, it is involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; and television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, London, Chicago, the United States, and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

