Appian (APPN) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Appian from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Appian to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Appian from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.10 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.59.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.79. Appian has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $43.61.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $59.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 3,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $114,975.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 19,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $683,835.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,224 shares of company stock worth $3,971,764. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 101.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 206,211 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Appian by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 80,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Appian by 54.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Appian by 50.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

