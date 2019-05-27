Apple Inc. (AAPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.46 Billion

Analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report $53.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.12 billion to $54.13 billion. Apple reported sales of $53.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $256.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.74 billion to $259.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $267.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $258.47 billion to $270.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $235.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.97.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,803,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,549 shares of company stock worth $29,300,960. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 304,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,092 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 23,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Apple by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP increased its stake in Apple by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 43,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $178.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,714,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,175,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

