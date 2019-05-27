Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $32.33 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arco Platform an industry rank of 82 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,039,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 859.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 47,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 42,978 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 239,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

ARCE stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,600. Arco Platform has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $759.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.44.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

