Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Position Lifted by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 656.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 344.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.88. 1,253,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,767. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.65. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.96 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.58% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. National Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 5,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bates Ann Torre bought 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $171,257.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,965 shares of company stock worth $280,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

