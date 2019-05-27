Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,204 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 2.8% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $154.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.39.

Shares of CAT opened at $122.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 11.50%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

