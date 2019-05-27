Atrion Co. (ATRI) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Atrion were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atrion by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atrion by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atrion by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,443,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Atrion by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $889.03 on Monday. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $560.65 and a 52 week high of $948.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $34.93 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATRI. BidaskClub raised shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

