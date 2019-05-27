Aurcrest Gold (AGO) Trading 16.7% Higher

Shares of Aurcrest Gold Inc (CVE:AGO) traded up 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 649,078 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 481% from the average session volume of 111,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $2.39 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

Aurcrest Gold Company Profile (CVE:AGO)

AurCrest Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake and Western Fold properties located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp.

