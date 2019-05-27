Aurora Property Buy-Write Income Trust (AUP) Insider Purchases A$61,923.20 in Stock

Aurora Property Buy-Write Income Trust (ASX:AUP) insider John Patton acquired 33,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.85 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of A$61,923.20 ($43,917.16).

John Patton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, John Patton acquired 4,000 shares of Aurora Property Buy-Write Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.04 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of A$8,140.00 ($5,773.05).

AUP opened at A$1.81 ($1.28) on Monday. Aurora Property Buy-Write Income Trust has a twelve month low of A$1.77 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of A$4.04 ($2.87). The company has a market cap of $3.67 million and a PE ratio of -3.61.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Aurora Property Buy-Write Income Trust’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Aurora Property Buy-Write Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -27.94%.

About Aurora Property Buy-Write Income Trust

Aurora Property Buy-Write Income Trust is an open ended equity mutual fund launched by Aurora Funds Management Limited. The fund is managed by Barclays Capital, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It employs put and call option strategy to hedge its risk. The fund benchmarks the portfolio of its investments against S&P/ASX 300 Property Trust Index.

