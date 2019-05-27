Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $103,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,807,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,916,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,832,000 after purchasing an additional 98,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,005,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,313,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 924,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,012,000 after purchasing an additional 71,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.66, for a total value of $1,549,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,952.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ken C. Hicks sold 9,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,066,979.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,328 shares of company stock worth $25,927,220. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $101.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $82.89 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVY. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Avery Dennison to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

