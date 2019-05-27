Avestar Capital LLC Decreases Position in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wolfe Research set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $58.99 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $41.99 and a 12-month high of $59.62.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

In other news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $500,114.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $292,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,953 shares of company stock worth $4,927,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

