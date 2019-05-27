Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 11,287 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $677,897.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,584.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $58.72 on Monday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $54.17 and a 1-year high of $71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

