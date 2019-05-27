Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 1,116 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,499 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.76.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $81,344.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,387.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $16,221,239.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,932 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,169 shares of company stock worth $16,805,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $59.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $244.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

