Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (LORL)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,145,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 762,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,385,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 153,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LORL opened at $35.51 on Monday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $48.09. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

