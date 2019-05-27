Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in BT Group plc (BT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BT Group were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BT Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 56,506 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BT Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 203,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BT Group in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BT Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of BT Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 41,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BT. ValuEngine raised BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BT Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE:BT opened at $12.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. BT Group plc has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $17.33.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

