Banner Co. (BANR) Position Lessened by AlphaOne Investment Services LLC

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,208 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,100,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 81.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 69,394 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 357.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banner alerts:

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $53.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $134.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BANR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Banner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $26,214.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Banner Co. (BANR) Position Lessened by AlphaOne Investment Services LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/banner-co-banr-position-lessened-by-alphaone-investment-services-llc.html.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.