Barclays Cuts Marks and Spencer Group (MKS) Price Target to GBX 320

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

MKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 301 ($3.93) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 260.17 ($3.40).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 246.30 ($3.22) on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14). The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 136.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.56%.

In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($6,507.25).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

