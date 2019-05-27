Barings LLC Reduces Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $77.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $77.24 and a 1 year high of $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 38.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nomura upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.87.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

